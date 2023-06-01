Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 9-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 109
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
|Nuggets vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Heat Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9)
- Pick OU:
Over (218.5)
- The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).
- Denver and its opponents have exceeded the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- So far this year, Denver is averaging 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
- With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 threes per contest.
- Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% threes this year. Of the team's baskets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are three-pointers.
