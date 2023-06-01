Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nolan Jones At The Plate (2022)
- Jones hit .244 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Jones got a hit in 42.9% of his 28 games last year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those contests.
- Registering a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two homers.
- Jones drove in a run in six out of 28 games last year (21.4%), with two or more RBIz in three of them (10.7%).
- In 21.4% of his games last season (six of 28), he scored at least a run, and in three (10.7%) he scored two or more runs.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.143
|AVG
|.314
|.211
|OBP
|.375
|.171
|SLG
|.510
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|8
|19/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in the big leagues.
- The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Davies (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.68 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.68, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
