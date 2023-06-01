Kris Bryant -- with a slugging percentage of .143 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on June 1 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant is hitting .263 with six doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Bryant has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this season (33 of 50), with at least two hits 15 times (30.0%).

He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 50), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Bryant has an RBI in 13 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season (18 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .308 AVG .296 .410 OBP .360 .538 SLG .395 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 6 RBI 7 7/7 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 26 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (19.2%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings