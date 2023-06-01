Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Caldwell-Pope tallied 13 points in his last game, which ended in a 113-111 win versus the Lakers.

In this piece we'll examine Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.8 12.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.4 Assists -- 2.4 1.7 PRA -- 16 17.4 PR 13.5 13.6 15.7 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.2



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

He's put up 4.2 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat have given up 41.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have allowed 13.1 makes per contest, 28th in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 36 8 4 6 2 2 0 12/30/2022 30 20 2 2 4 0 0

