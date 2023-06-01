After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zach Davies) at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .243.
  • Profar has gotten a hit in 33 of 48 games this year (68.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Profar has driven home a run in 14 games this year (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 20 of 48 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
.259 AVG .188
.333 OBP .296
.397 SLG .362
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
5 RBI 10
11/7 K/BB 22/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 22
20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%)
2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.35 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.
