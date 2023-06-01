Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- batting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on June 1 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .240.
- In 64.2% of his 53 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (5.7%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has had an RBI in 17 games this year (32.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.4%).
- He has scored at least once 22 times this year (41.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.268
|AVG
|.182
|.305
|OBP
|.239
|.464
|SLG
|.273
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|10
|13/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies (0-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.68 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
