Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 54 hits and an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .494. All three of those stats rank first among Colorado hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 37th in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 36 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, Diaz has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37.5% of his games this year (18 of 48), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.396
|AVG
|.281
|.415
|OBP
|.369
|.646
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|22 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (22.7%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will send Davies (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .286 to his opponents.
