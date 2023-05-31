Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 31
Wednesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (32-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-32) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on May 31.
The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Tommy Henry (2-1, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Dinelson Lamet (1-1, 13.50 ERA).
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Rockies' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).
- The Rockies have been victorious in 21, or 45.7%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Colorado has won nine of 29 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (256 total), Colorado is the 12th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.20) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 26
|Mets
|L 5-2
|Connor Seabold vs Max Scherzer
|May 27
|Mets
|W 10-7
|Chase Anderson vs Justin Verlander
|May 28
|Mets
|W 11-10
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Karl Kauffmann vs Ryne Nelson
|May 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Zac Gallen
|May 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Tommy Henry
|June 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Zach Davies
|June 2
|@ Royals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Jordan Lyles
|June 3
|@ Royals
|-
|Karl Kauffmann vs Daniel Lynch
|June 4
|@ Royals
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Brady Singer
|June 6
|Giants
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Alex Wood
