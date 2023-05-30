Nolan Jones -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate (2022)

Jones hit .244 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Jones got a hit 12 times last year in 28 games (42.9%), including seven multi-hit games (25.0%).

He went deep in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Jones drove in a run in six of 28 games last year (21.4%), with two or more RBIz in three of those contests (10.7%).

In six of 28 games last season (21.4%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (10.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 14 .143 AVG .314 .211 OBP .375 .171 SLG .510 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 5 RBI 8 19/3 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 14 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

