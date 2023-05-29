The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.310 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Mets.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • Profar enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .200.
  • In 32 of 46 games this year (69.6%) Profar has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (26.1%).
  • In 8.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Profar has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (30.4%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (13.0%).
  • In 20 games this year (43.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
.259 AVG .188
.333 OBP .296
.397 SLG .362
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
5 RBI 10
11/7 K/BB 22/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 20
20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .281 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.