Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .700 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 52 hits and an OBP of .387 to go with a slugging percentage of .519. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Diaz has had a hit in 35 of 45 games this season (77.8%), including multiple hits 15 times (33.3%).
- He has homered in six games this season (13.3%), homering in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 18 games this year (40.0%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (17.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.396
|AVG
|.281
|.415
|OBP
|.369
|.646
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|19
|22 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Nelson (1-2) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.02 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
