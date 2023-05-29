The Boston Celtics (57-25) have zero players on the injury report for their Eastern Conference finals game 7 with the Miami Heat (44-38) at TD Garden on Monday, May 29 at 8:30 PM ET.

The teams play once again after the Celtics defeated the Heat 104-103 Saturday. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to the win with a team-leading 31 points. Jimmy Butler notched 24 points in the Heat's loss.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Gabe Vincent PG Questionable Ankle 9.4 2.1 2.5

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When Boston scores more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Celtics have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 107.8 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 117.9 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Boston knocks down 4.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 16 (second-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6.

The Celtics rank third in the league by averaging 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are third in the NBA, allowing 108.8 points per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score only 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up to opponents (111.4).

Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Heat are posting 107.4 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 2.1 fewer points than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7.5 204

