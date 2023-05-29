The Miami Heat are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 3-3.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 7.5)

Celtics (- 7.5) Pick OU: Over (204)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this season.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 18-18-1 ATS record Boston puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

Miami and its opponents have exceeded the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

In terms of points, Boston is playing well on both offense and defense, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 dimes per game.

The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's baskets) and 48% three-pointers (38%).

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst team in the NBA in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points conceded (109.8).

The Heat are 25th in the NBA in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.

The Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.5% of Miami's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.

