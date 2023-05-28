Randal Grichuk -- hitting .353 with three doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on May 28 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk has seven doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .351.
  • In 81.0% of his 21 games this season, Grichuk has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year, Grichuk has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 11 of 21 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.500 AVG .273
.563 OBP .333
.643 SLG .455
2 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
13 GP 8
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.69 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Megill (5-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 4.32 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.