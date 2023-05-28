The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant is batting .268 with six doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

In 66.0% of his 47 games this season, Bryant has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In 10.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bryant has had an RBI in 13 games this season (27.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 16 games this year (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .308 AVG .296 .410 OBP .360 .538 SLG .395 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 6 RBI 7 7/7 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 24 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

