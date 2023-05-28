Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jurickson Profar (coming off going 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .250 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Profar has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- In four games this year, he has homered (8.9%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Profar has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 45 games (42.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.259
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.397
|SLG
|.362
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|11/7
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|19 (76.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 73 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Mets are sending Megill (5-3) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.32, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .257 batting average against him.
