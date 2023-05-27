Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks while batting .222.
- McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 60.4% of his games this year (29 of 48), with at least two hits eight times (16.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (10.4%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has had an RBI in 16 games this season (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 20 times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.328
|OBP
|.239
|.491
|SLG
|.304
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|25/4
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.2%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.57 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets will send Verlander (2-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .198 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.