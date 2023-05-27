Saturday's game that pits the Colorado Rockies (22-30) versus the New York Mets (27-25) at Coors Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rockies. Game time is at 9:10 PM ET on May 27.

The Mets will look to Justin Verlander (2-2) against the Rockies and Chase Anderson.

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (45.2%) in those games.

This year, Colorado has won four of 16 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (229 total), Colorado is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.02 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule