After batting .324 with three doubles, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Randal Grichuk and the Colorado Rockies take on the New York Mets (who will start Justin Verlander) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is batting .338 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Grichuk has gotten at least one hit in 80.0% of his games this season (16 of 20), with more than one hit eight times (40.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Grichuk has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 10 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-run games (20.0%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .500 AVG .273 .563 OBP .333 .643 SLG .455 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 8 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

