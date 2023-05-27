Kris Bryant -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 101 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on May 27 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant is hitting .268 with six doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
  • Bryant has gotten a hit in 31 of 47 games this year (66.0%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (31.9%).
  • He has homered in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bryant has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (13 of 47), with more than one RBI three times (6.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 16 games this season (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.308 AVG .296
.410 OBP .360
.538 SLG .395
6 XBH 4
3 HR 2
6 RBI 7
7/7 K/BB 20/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 24
15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
  • The Mets surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Verlander (2-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed eight innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .198 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.