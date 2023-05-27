The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI), battle starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while batting .223.
  • Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (30 of 48), with multiple hits six times (12.5%).
  • In three games this year, he has homered (6.3%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Tovar has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.
  • He has scored in 19 of 48 games (39.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
.268 AVG .182
.305 OBP .239
.464 SLG .273
8 XBH 4
1 HR 1
6 RBI 10
13/1 K/BB 23/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
26 GP 22
20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%)
12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%)
2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Verlander (2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed eight innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 40-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .198 to opposing batters.
