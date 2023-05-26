The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.265 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon is hitting .220 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 47 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.0% of those games.

Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (8.5%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (31.9%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (6.4%).

In 19 of 47 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .283 AVG .152 .328 OBP .239 .491 SLG .304 7 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 7 25/4 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 24 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.2%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

