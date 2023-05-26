The New York Mets (26-25) will lean on Pete Alonso when they visit Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies (22-29) at Coors Field on Friday, May 26. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mets (-225). New York is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). An 11-run total is listed in the game.

Rockies vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer - NYM (3-2, 4.01 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (1-1, 5.97 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Mets game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+180) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Charlie Blackmon hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 36 games this season and won 20 (55.6%) of those contests.

The Mets have a 3-3 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Mets have a 4-2 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 19, or 46.3%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +180 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rockies, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.