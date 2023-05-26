The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Marlins.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 19 walks while hitting .280.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.

Blackmon is batting .353 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 32 of 45 games this year (71.1%) Blackmon has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (28.9%).

He has hit a home run in three games this season (6.7%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Blackmon has an RBI in 13 of 45 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.

In 48.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 20 .302 AVG .254 .406 OBP .357 .434 SLG .394 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 4/9 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 22 18 (78.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

