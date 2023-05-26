Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time out, battle Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Marlins.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo has five doubles and four walks while batting .231.
- Trejo has gotten a hit in 15 of 29 games this year (51.7%), with more than one hit on five occasions (17.2%).
- In 29 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Trejo has driven in a run in eight games this season (27.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 29 games (20.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.267
|AVG
|.262
|.267
|OBP
|.295
|.300
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|5/0
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.62 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 38-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
