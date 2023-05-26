The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time out, battle Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo has five doubles and four walks while batting .231.

Trejo has gotten a hit in 15 of 29 games this year (51.7%), with more than one hit on five occasions (17.2%).

In 29 games played this year, he has not homered.

Trejo has driven in a run in eight games this season (27.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 29 games (20.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .267 AVG .262 .267 OBP .295 .300 SLG .357 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 5/0 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 2 Home Away 14 GP 15 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

