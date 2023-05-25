The Colorado Rockies and Mike Toglia, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

  • Toglia has a double and a walk while hitting .150.
  • Toglia has gotten at least one hit twice this season in seven games, including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.
  • Toglia has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.42).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 59 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
  • In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.
