Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .250 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 29 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has driven in a run in 13 games this year (30.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 43 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.259
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.397
|SLG
|.362
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|11/7
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|17 (73.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (59 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett (1-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.60, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
