Ezequiel Tovar -- with an on-base percentage of .206 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .220.
  • Tovar is batting .294 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • In 63.0% of his 46 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Tovar has had at least one RBI in 32.6% of his games this year (15 of 46), with two or more RBI four times (8.7%).
  • He has scored in 18 of 46 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
.268 AVG .182
.305 OBP .239
.464 SLG .273
8 XBH 4
1 HR 1
6 RBI 10
13/1 K/BB 23/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 22
19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%)
11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Garrett (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty went 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering one hit.
  • In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.60, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
