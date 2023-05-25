Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 19 walks while batting .276.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 82nd in the league in slugging.
- Blackmon is batting .300 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 70.5% of his 44 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 6.8% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 29.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games.
- He has scored in 21 of 44 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|.302
|AVG
|.254
|.406
|OBP
|.357
|.434
|SLG
|.394
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|4/9
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|17 (77.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50.0%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.42).
- The Marlins rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (59 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.