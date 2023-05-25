Robert Austin Wynns is back in action for the Colorado Rockies versus Braxton Garrett and the Miami MarlinsMay 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 25, when he went 0-for-4 against the Rangers.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns is batting .185 with a double and three walks.
  • Wynns has gotten a hit in five of nine games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this season.
  • Wynns has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three of nine games so far this year.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 2
.167 AVG .200
.167 OBP .333
.333 SLG .200
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/0 K/BB 1/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Garrett (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.60, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
