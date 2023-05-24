The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz hit the field in the third game of a four-game series against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins, on Wednesday at Coors Field.

The favored Marlins have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +135. The contest's over/under is set at 10.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -165 +135 10.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 contests.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a record of 10-18, a 35.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 20 of its 48 chances.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-12 9-16 10-9 11-19 14-18 7-10

