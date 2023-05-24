Wednesday's contest at Coors Field has the Colorado Rockies (21-28) taking on the Miami Marlins (24-25) at 8:40 PM ET (on May 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Rockies, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Marlins will give the ball to Sandy Alcantara (1-5, 5.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Karl Kauffmann (0-1, 8.31 ERA).

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The last 10 Rockies matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Rockies have been victorious in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 10-18 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (218 total), Colorado is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule