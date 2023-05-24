Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Mike Toglia, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Read More About This Game
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is hitting .150 with a double and a walk.
- Twice in seven games this season, Toglia has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has not homered in his seven games this year.
- Toglia has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Marlins rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara (1-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.21), 42nd in WHIP (1.246), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
