On Wednesday, Mike Moustakas (.267 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .239.

Moustakas has picked up a hit in 13 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Moustakas has driven in a run in 10 games this year (37.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this season (40.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .222 AVG .269 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .346 4 XBH 2 1 HR 0 6 RBI 3 7/5 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 14 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings