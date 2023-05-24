Jurickson Profar and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Miami Marlins and Sandy Alcantara on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is hitting .250 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • Profar has had a hit in 28 of 42 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 12 times (28.6%).
  • He has homered in 9.5% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 28.6% of his games this year, Profar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 18 games this year (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
.259 AVG .188
.333 OBP .296
.397 SLG .362
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
5 RBI 10
11/7 K/BB 22/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 20
16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%)
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (58 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Alcantara (1-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.21), 42nd in WHIP (1.246), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
