The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro and his .438 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .274 with six doubles and three walks.

Castro has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.8% of them.

He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this year.

Castro has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (nine of 27), with two or more RBI five times (18.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (29.6%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 .333 AVG .176 .320 OBP .237 .417 SLG .206 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 3/0 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 12 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings