On Wednesday, Elias Diaz (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.504) and total hits (48) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

In 32 of 41 games this year (78.0%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (34.1%).

He has homered in 9.8% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .396 AVG .281 .415 OBP .369 .646 SLG .333 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 13 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 19 19 (86.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

