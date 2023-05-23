Tuesday's game features the Colorado Rockies (20-28) and the Miami Marlins (24-24) clashing at Coors Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on May 23.

The Marlins will give the ball to Eury Perez (1-0, 2.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (3-4, 6.70 ERA).

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rockies 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 matchups.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (44.7%) in those contests.

Colorado has a mark of 14-19 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (213 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule