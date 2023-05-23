Which pitchers are expected to start for their respective teams on Tuesday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Giants' Alex Cobb taking on the Twins' Sonny Gray.

Keep reading to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the docket for May 23.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

White Sox at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (2-3) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Logan Allen (1-1) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

CHW: Cease CLE: Allen 10 (52.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (26.2 IP) 4.78 ERA 3.04 9.7 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -135

-135 CHW Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream White Sox at Guardians

Rangers at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will give the start to Rich Hill (4-3) when the teams face off Tuesday.

TEX: Eovaldi PIT: Hill 9 (60.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (47.1 IP) 2.83 ERA 3.99 9.1 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Pirates

TEX Odds to Win: -165

-165 PIT Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Rangers at Pirates

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (1-2) to the bump as they face the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Matt Strahm (4-3) when the clubs play Tuesday.

ARI: Nelson PHI: Strahm 9 (46 IP) Games/IP 11 (33 IP) 5.48 ERA 2.73 6.3 K/9 12.8

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -155

-155 ARI Odds to Win: +130

+130 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Phillies

Cardinals at Reds Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (1-0) to the bump as they take on the Reds, who will look to Graham Ashcraft (2-2) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.

STL: Wainwright CIN: Ashcraft 3 (15.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (48.1 IP) 5.74 ERA 4.84 4.6 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Reds

STL Odds to Win: -140

-140 CIN Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 10.5 runs

10.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Cardinals at Reds

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Blue Jays at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (3-4) to the mound as they play the Rays, who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley (3-0) when the teams face off Tuesday.

TOR: Berrios TB: Bradley 9 (52.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (20.1 IP) 4.61 ERA 3.54 8.9 K/9 12.0

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -125

-125 TOR Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Blue Jays at Rays

Padres at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (2-3) to the bump as they take on the Nationals, who will counter with MacKenzie Gore (3-3) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.

SD: Darvish WSH: Gore 8 (48 IP) Games/IP 9 (46.1 IP) 3.56 ERA 3.69 9.9 K/9 11.3

Vegas Odds for Padres at Nationals

SD Odds to Win: -150

-150 WSH Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Padres at Nationals

Orioles at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (2-1) to the hill as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (5-0) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

BAL: Bradish NYY: Cole 7 (32.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (62.2 IP) 3.90 ERA 2.01 8.1 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -165

-165 BAL Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Orioles at Yankees

Dodgers at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Braves, who will look to Spencer Strider (4-1) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.

LAD: TBD ATL: Strider - Games/IP 9 (51.2 IP) - ERA 3.14 - K/9 15.0

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -210

-210 LAD Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Dodgers at Braves

Astros at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (1-0) to the hill as they play the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Colin Rea (0-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

HOU: France MIL: Rea 3 (15.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (31 IP) 4.11 ERA 5.52 5.9 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Astros at Brewers

HOU Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Astros at Brewers

Tigers at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3) to the bump as they face the Royals Tuesday.

DET: Rodríguez KC: TBD 9 (56.2 IP) Games/IP - 2.06 ERA - 8.3 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Royals

DET Odds to Win: -150

-150 KC Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Tigers at Royals

Giants at Twins Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Cobb (3-1) to the bump as they face the Twins, who will give the start to Gray (4-0) when the teams play Tuesday.

SF: Cobb MIN: Gray 9 (51 IP) Games/IP 9 (49.1 IP) 1.94 ERA 1.64 7.8 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Giants at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -155

-155 SF Odds to Win: +130

+130 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Giants at Twins

Mets at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (4-2) to the bump as they face the Cubs, who will give the start to Drew Smyly (4-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

NYM: Senga CHC: Smyly 8 (43 IP) Games/IP 9 (50.1 IP) 3.77 ERA 2.86 11.5 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Mets at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -110

-110 NYM Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Mets at Cubs

Marlins at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (1-0) to the hill as they play the Rockies, who will counter with Austin Gomber (3-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

MIA: Pérez COL: Gomber 2 (9.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (44.1 IP) 2.79 ERA 6.70 12.1 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Rockies

MIA Odds to Win: -130

-130 COL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 11.5 runs

11.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Marlins at Rockies

Red Sox at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (3-1) to the hill as they play the Angels, who will counter with Griffin Canning (2-2) when the teams play Tuesday.

BOS: Bello LAA: Canning 6 (28.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (29.1 IP) 4.45 ERA 6.14 9.8 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Angels

BOS Odds to Win: -115

-115 LAA Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Red Sox at Angels

Athletics at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (0-2) to the bump as they play the Mariners, who will look to Marco Gonzales (3-1) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

OAK: Medina SEA: Gonzales 3 (17 IP) Games/IP 8 (38.1 IP) 6.88 ERA 6.10 7.9 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -225

-225 OAK Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Athletics at Mariners

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.