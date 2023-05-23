Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After hitting .267 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Moustakas and the Colorado Rockies take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Eury Perez) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas is batting .239 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Moustakas has picked up a hit in 13 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- In 27 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In 10 games this season (37.0%), Moustakas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 27 games (40.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.222
|AVG
|.269
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.346
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|7/5
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins will look to Perez (1-0) in his third start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
