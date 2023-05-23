Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on May 23 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .216.

Tovar has gotten a hit in 27 of 44 games this season (61.4%), including five multi-hit games (11.4%).

He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has driven home a run in 15 games this season (34.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games.

In 18 games this season (40.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .268 AVG .182 .305 OBP .239 .464 SLG .273 8 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 10 13/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 22 17 (77.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings