Player props are available for Luis Arraez and Charlie Blackmon, among others, when the Miami Marlins visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 42 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 18 walks and 17 RBI.

He's slashing .276/.369/.421 on the year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers May. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Rangers May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Reds May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 2 3

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has eight doubles, three home runs, 12 walks and 22 RBI (43 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .326/.381/.455 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rangers May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 17 2-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Edward Cabrera Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Cabrera Stats

The Marlins will hand the ball to Edward Cabrera (3-3) for his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Cabrera has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

Cabrera Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals May. 17 5.0 5 2 2 6 0 at Diamondbacks May. 10 3.1 2 4 4 5 4 at Cubs May. 5 5.0 5 3 3 8 1 vs. Cubs Apr. 29 5.0 3 2 2 12 5 at Braves Apr. 24 4.1 4 4 4 6 4

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 15 RBI (60 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .382/.437/.478 so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 19 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 41 hits with nine doubles, 12 home runs, 17 walks and 27 RBI.

He has a slash line of .247/.324/.518 on the season.

Soler enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants May. 21 4-for-5 1 1 3 7 at Giants May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Giants May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 17 1-for-3 2 1 2 4

