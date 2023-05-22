Monday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (19-28) and the Miami Marlins (24-23) at Coors Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rockies securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on May 22.

The probable pitchers are Edward Cabrera (3-3) for the Marlins and Chase Anderson for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
  • Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rockies 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins

  • Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

  • In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.
  • In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rockies' past 10 contests.
  • The Rockies have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (43.2%) in those contests.
  • This season, Colorado has come away with a win 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (208 total runs).
  • The Rockies have pitched to a 4.98 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 16 Reds L 3-1 Chase Anderson vs Brandon Williamson
May 17 Reds W 11-6 Austin Gomber vs Graham Ashcraft
May 19 @ Rangers L 7-2 Karl Kauffmann vs Martín Pérez
May 20 @ Rangers L 11-5 Kyle Freeland vs Jon Gray
May 21 @ Rangers L 13-3 Connor Seabold vs Andrew Heaney
May 22 Marlins - Chase Anderson vs Edward Cabrera
May 23 Marlins - Austin Gomber vs Eury Pérez
May 24 Marlins - TBA vs Sandy Alcantara
May 25 Marlins - Kyle Freeland vs Braxton Garrett
May 26 Mets - Connor Seabold vs Max Scherzer
May 27 Mets - Chase Anderson vs Justin Verlander

