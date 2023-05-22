In Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Denver Nuggets.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (46.9%).

Denver has put together a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 16th.

The Nuggets score an average of 115.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Denver is 37-4.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nuggets score 119.4 points per game, 7.2 more than away (112.2). Defensively they give up 109.6 points per game at home, 5.7 less than on the road (115.3).

This season the Nuggets are averaging more assists at home (29.9 per game) than away (27.9).

Nuggets Injuries