The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Porter put up 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 119-108 win versus the Lakers.

Now let's dig into Porter's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.4 13.0 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 7.9 Assists -- 1.0 2.0 PRA 23.5 23.9 22.9 PR 22.5 22.9 20.9 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.7



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Michael Porter Jr. has made 6.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.1% of his team's total makes.

He's made 3.0 threes per game, or 19.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Lakers are the 20th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 116.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Lakers are 25th in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have allowed 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

Conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/20/2023 38 14 10 6 4 0 1 5/18/2023 31 16 7 3 4 0 0 5/16/2023 35 15 10 2 3 2 0 1/9/2023 26 12 7 0 2 1 1 10/30/2022 28 17 9 1 3 0 1

