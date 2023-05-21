The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies will meet on Sunday at Globe Life Field, at 2:35 PM ET, with Adolis Garcia and Charlie Blackmon among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Rockies vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 37 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 139 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 11th in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 205 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Rockies rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 4.78 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.456 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Connor Seabold (1-0) will take the mound for the Rockies, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Seabold has two starts of five or more innings this season in three chances. He averages 2.8 innings per outing.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Reds W 9-8 Home Connor Seabold Hunter Greene 5/16/2023 Reds L 3-1 Home Chase Anderson Brandon Williamson 5/17/2023 Reds W 11-6 Home Austin Gomber Graham Ashcraft 5/19/2023 Rangers L 7-2 Away Karl Kauffmann Martín Pérez 5/20/2023 Rangers L 11-5 Away Kyle Freeland Jon Gray 5/21/2023 Rangers - Away Connor Seabold Andrew Heaney 5/22/2023 Marlins - Home Chase Anderson Edward Cabrera 5/23/2023 Marlins - Home Austin Gomber Eury Pérez 5/24/2023 Marlins - Home - Sandy Alcantara 5/25/2023 Marlins - Home Kyle Freeland Braxton Garrett 5/26/2023 Mets - Home Connor Seabold Max Scherzer

