How to Watch the Rockies vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies will meet on Sunday at Globe Life Field, at 2:35 PM ET, with Adolis Garcia and Charlie Blackmon among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Rockies vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 37 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 139 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies rank 11th in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored 205 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
- The Rockies rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- Colorado has pitched to a 4.78 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.456 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Connor Seabold (1-0) will take the mound for the Rockies, his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.
- Seabold has two starts of five or more innings this season in three chances. He averages 2.8 innings per outing.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/15/2023
|Reds
|W 9-8
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Hunter Greene
|5/16/2023
|Reds
|L 3-1
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Brandon Williamson
|5/17/2023
|Reds
|W 11-6
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 7-2
|Away
|Karl Kauffmann
|Martín Pérez
|5/20/2023
|Rangers
|L 11-5
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Jon Gray
|5/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Andrew Heaney
|5/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Edward Cabrera
|5/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Eury Pérez
|5/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Braxton Garrett
|5/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Max Scherzer
