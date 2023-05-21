Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will look to find success against Connor Seabold when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Rockies have +170 odds to win. The contest's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -210 +170 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rockies' past 10 matchups.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (44.4%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has won three of its 12 games, or 25%, when it's the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 45 games with a total.

The Rockies have an against the spread mark of 2-1-0 in three games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-12 9-15 10-8 9-19 12-18 7-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.