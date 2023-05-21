Sunday's game between the Texas Rangers (28-17) and Colorado Rockies (19-27) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:35 PM ET on May 21.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (2-3, 4.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Connor Seabold (1-0, 5.14 ERA).

Rockies vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rockies vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Rockies have been victorious in 16, or 44.4%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won three of 12 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (205 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 4.78 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule