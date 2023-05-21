Rockies vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 21
Sunday's game between the Texas Rangers (28-17) and Colorado Rockies (19-27) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:35 PM ET on May 21.
The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (2-3, 4.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Connor Seabold (1-0, 5.14 ERA).
Rockies vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rockies vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Rockies' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Rockies have been victorious in 16, or 44.4%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Colorado has won three of 12 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (205 total runs).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 4.78 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 15
|Reds
|W 9-8
|Connor Seabold vs Hunter Greene
|May 16
|Reds
|L 3-1
|Chase Anderson vs Brandon Williamson
|May 17
|Reds
|W 11-6
|Austin Gomber vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 19
|@ Rangers
|L 7-2
|Karl Kauffmann vs Martín Pérez
|May 20
|@ Rangers
|L 11-5
|Kyle Freeland vs Jon Gray
|May 21
|@ Rangers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Andrew Heaney
|May 22
|Marlins
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Edward Cabrera
|May 23
|Marlins
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Eury Pérez
|May 24
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 25
|Marlins
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Braxton Garrett
|May 26
|Mets
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Max Scherzer
