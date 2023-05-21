Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates face the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 111-105 loss to the Heat (his previous game) Tatum produced 34 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Tatum's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 30.1 29.7 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 11.2 Assists 5.5 4.6 5.1 PRA 45.5 43.5 46 PR 40.5 38.9 40.9 3PM 3.5 3.2 2.9



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat

Tatum has taken 21.1 shots per game this season and made 9.8 per game, which account for 21.4% and 21.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 3.2 threes per game, or 18.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.6 assists per game.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 42 34 13 8 3 0 0 5/17/2023 41 30 7 1 1 1 0 1/24/2023 40 31 14 7 2 0 0 12/2/2022 41 14 12 3 0 0 0 11/30/2022 39 49 11 3 8 0 2 10/21/2022 37 29 5 4 2 2 1

