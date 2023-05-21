Iga Swiatek begins the French Open (in Paris, France) after a forced retirement in the quarterfinal of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. Swiatek's first opponent is Cristina Bucsa (in the round of 128). Swiatek currently has the top odds at -110 to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Swiatek at the 2023 French Open

  • Next Round: Round of 128
  • Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Swiatek's Next Match

In her opening match at the French Open, Swiatek will face Bucsa on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Swiatek currently has odds of -10000 to win her next contest versus Bucsa. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Iga Swiatek Grand Slam Odds

  • Wimbeldon odds to win: +350
  • US Open odds to win: +225
  • French Open odds to win: -110

Swiatek Stats

  • Swiatek came up short in her most recent match, 6-2, 6-7, 2-2 (retired) against Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 17, 2023.
  • Swiatek has won five of her 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 55-11.
  • On clay over the past 12 months, Swiatek has gone 19-3 and has won two titles.
  • Swiatek, over the past 12 months, has played 66 matches across all court types, and 18.6 games per match.
  • On clay, Swiatek has played 22 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 18.5 games per match while winning 66.9% of games.
  • Swiatek has won 47.3% of her return games and 79.0% of her service games over the past 12 months.
  • On clay over the past year, Swiatek has been victorious in 85.2% of her service games and 47.5% of her return games.

